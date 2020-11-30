Modi to visit Varanasi for ‘Dev Deepawali’

Varanasi (UP), Nov 30 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, on Monday, to light the first ‘diya’ for the ‘Dev Deepawali’ celebrations.

Dev Deepawali, which is celebrated on every ‘Purnima’ (full moon night) of the Kartik month in the Hindu calendar, will be celebrated by lighting 11 lakh diyas on both sides of Ganga River.

The Prime Minister, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries, will be taken on a cruise which will halt at the Chetram Ghat from where the guests will witness a scintillating laser show.

“The Dev Deepawali celebrations will be telecast live and is expected to revive tourism in the Covid situation,” said joint director (tourism) Avinash Mishra.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the 73-km stretch of the newly widened and six-laned NH 19, made with a total outlay of Rs 2,447 crore.

This is expected to reduce the travel time between Prayagraj and Varanasi by one hour.

The Prime Minister will then visit the site of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project followed by a visit to the Sarnath Archaeological site.

He will witness the light and sound show on the life of Lord Buddha at the archaeological site of Sarnath, which had been virtually inaugurated by him earlier this month.

The Prime Minister is visiting Varanasi for the first time in the pandemic though he had virtually connected with his constituency on earlier occasions.

Meanwhile, tight security arrangements have been made in the holy city for the Prime Minister’s visit.

Besides a heavy deployment forces, drone cameras will be used to keep watch on any suspicious movement. The use of drone cameras by the local people has been banned.

Divisional commissioner Deepak Agrawal told reporters: “The preparations for PM’s visit were complete at all the venues where he is scheduled to attend different events.”

Source: IANS

