Modi wishes Putin on 68th birthday

By News Desk 1Published: 7th October 2020 4:28 pm IST
Modi wishes Putin on 68th birthday

New Delhi, Oct 7 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished Russian President Vladimir Putin on his 68th birthday and appreciated his contribution in strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

In a telephonic conversation that lasted around 20 minutes, both leaders discussed various issues.

The Prime Minister shared the information on Twitter after his conversation with the Russian President. “Spoke to my friend President Vladimir Putin @KremlinRussia_E to greet him on his birthday today. Appreciated his immense personal contribution to strengthening the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia.”

To celebrate Putin’s birthday, Russia had on Tuesday tested its Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile and successfully hit a target in the Barents Sea — a step that comes amid tensions over arms control between Russia and the United States. Putin praised the test launch on Wednesday.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Lioness succumbs to old age in Visakhapatnam rescue centre
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk 1Published: 7th October 2020 4:28 pm IST
Back to top button