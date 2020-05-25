Modi wishes UAE Crown Prince, B’desh PM on Eid

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called up the heads of two of India’s close allies, the UAE and Bangladesh, to wish them on the occasion of Eid.

Modi tweeted: “Conveyed Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to His Highness @MohamedBinZayed and the friendly people of UAE. Thanked him for the cooperation extended to Indian citizens in UAE. India-UAE cooperation has grown even stronger during the Covid-19 challenge.”

Modi is known to share a cordial relation with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. When Modi took oath of office for a second term last year, the iconic Adnoc Group headquarters in Abu Dhabi was lit up with the Prime Minister’s face. Later that year, he also received the Order of Zayed, the highest civil decoration of the UAE.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minster also dialled his Bangladesh counterpart, Sheikh Hasina. “Spoke to PM Sheikh Hasina to wish her and the friendly people of Bangladesh a happy & prosperous Eid-ul-Fitr,” tweeted Modi.

“We discussed the impact of cyclone Amphan and the present Covid-19 situation. Reiterated India’s continued support to Bangladesh in this challenging time,” Modi added.

Interestingly, the specific tweets mentioning his outreach to two Islamic nations came in the wake of Maldives thwarting Pakistan’s attempt to single out India at a virtual meet of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Islamophobia, accusing India of actively promoting Islamophobia, something that was outrightly denied by Malvides.

