Moeen Ali the first English player to win IPL trophy

Dubai: The all-rounder of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Moeen Ali has become the first English player to win the IPL trophy.

The CSK won the 14th edition of IPL in Dubai on Friday defeating the Kolkata Knight Riders in the final. With this win, CSK became the first team to win this title for the fourth time in IPL history.

Moeen Ali, a left-handed batsman and an aggressive off-break bowler, was bought by CSK for INR 7 crores at the IPL 2021 auction. The left hander played for RCB for two seasons before he was released ahead of the 2021 edition of the league.

Moeen Ali scored 37 runs on 20 balls in the final match and played a crucial role in his team’s victory.

Batting first, CSK made 192 runs in 20 overs. Moeen Ali is the first English player who is part of the team winning the final IPL trophy.

“It was an exciting experience for me and I never thought that I will be part of the team winning the IPL championship trophy”, Moeen Ali said after the final.