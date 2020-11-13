Mohamed Salah tests COVID positive

MansoorPublished: 13th November 2020 9:40 pm IST
Source: Wikipedia; Mohammed Salah

Cairo: The football-association Egyptian Football Association (EFA) on Friday announced that Mohamed Salah has tested positive for coronavirus.

EFA said that the Liverpool forward is asymptomatic.

The medical swab conducted on our national football team showed that our international player, Mohamed Salah, the star of Liverpool, was infected with the coronavirus, after his test came positive, although he does not suffer from any symptoms, while the other members of the team tested negative and our international star underwent the medical protocol after coordinating the doctor of the team,” EFA said in a statement in Arabic.

EFA also stated that “our star is subject to further checks during the coming hours.”

READ:  When Mallika Sherawat predicted Kamala Harris' win over a decade ago

Egypt is scheduled to take on Togo in the Africa Cup of Nations qualification on Sunday.

Source: ANI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

MansoorPublished: 13th November 2020 9:40 pm IST
Back to top button