Mohammad Ziauddin Nayyar becomes Iqbal Academy president

Hyderabad: Mohammad Ziauddin Nayyar, a well known social, religious and cultural activist, has been elected as the President of Iqbal Academy, recently.

The post of president had fallen vacant following the demise of Mohammad Zaheeruddin after a prolonged illness. Zaheeruddin has served the parent body of Iqbal Academy—All India Majlis Tameer-e-Millat—for decades finally taking over as the President.

Nayyar is considered an expert on the life and works of Allama Iqbal, the poet of the East. As Vice President of the Academy, he has played a key role in spreading awareness about Iqbal through his intermittent lectures in India and abroad and writings.