Mohammed Ali Shabbir demands health emergency in the state

Hyderabad: Former minister of Congress, Mohammed Ali Shabbir demanded the State government to declare health emergency in Hyderabad and districts of Rangareddy and Medchal which is having high number of coronavirus cases.

In a media statement on Saturday, Mohammed Shabbir Ali said that: “There has been a huge increase in the number of coronavirus positive cases in Telangana, especially in the GHMC limits, Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts in the last 15 days. As on May 31, there were 2,792 COVID-19 positive cases in Telangana while death toll was 88. On June 19, the positive cases increased to 6,526 and death toll reached 198. It means cases and deaths have increased by more than double in the 19 days. A total of 3,734 new cases and 110 deaths were recorded from June 1 to June 19. This is extremely alarming and terrifying.”

Mohammed Ali further said that many experts already expressed fear that the infection might increase further. “Almost 13% of 50,569 tested samples found to be COVID-19 positive and as the state government is about to conduct more 50,000 tests in the next 8-10 days, the positive cases might witness a huge jump,” he added.

He stressed the chief minister of Telangana, KCR to utilize all the available resources to tackle the coronavirus situation. He said that the statistic of coronavirus is not just a number, each number represents a life. Therefore, all efforts should be made to save each and every person’s life.

He further demanded the state government to intervene in the matter where the medical staff in private hospitals denying admission into their hospitals for a person who shows symptoms. It may symptoms of common cold to COVID-19.

Mohammed Ali urged CM KCR to intervene into the matter and issue necessary directions.

Source: Siasat News