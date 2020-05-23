Mohammed Azharuddin reveals how his cricket journey began

Hyderabad: Mohammed Azharuddin, former Indian Cricket Caption revealed how his cricket journey had begun.

My late Uncle made me hold cricket bat: Azharuddin

Sharing the photograph of himself with his late Uncle Abid Zainulabideen, he wrote, “My Late Uncle, Mir Zainulabideen, made me hold the cricket bat for the 1st time. I owe it to him for introducing me to this passion of mine which shaped me and my entire life”.

You all have shown me immense love & support thru my career, but do you know how my cricket journey began? My Late Uncle, Mir Zainulabideen, made me hold the cricket bat for the 1st time. I owe it to him fr introducing me to this passion of mine which shaped me and my entire life pic.twitter.com/hR6iEgtBtD — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) May 21, 2020

Zainulabideen

According to a report, he was the captain of the SBI Hyderabad Cricket Team.

In the blog, Ramnarayan who was the officer at Hyderabad Main Branch wrote that Zainulabideen was his assistant. Zainulabideen was a fan and friend of gazal exponent Vithal Rao, he wrote.

Ramnarayan, former Hyderabad off spinner further wrote that he and Zainulabideen used to go to nets for practice after office hours.

At the end of the post, he wrote that during his last season for SBI, Azharuddin used to join them at the nets.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.