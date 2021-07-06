Mohammed Danish, Shanmukha Priya removed from Indian Idol 12 : Report

By Rasti Amena|   Published: 6th July 2021 5:09 pm IST
Mohammed Danish removed from Indian Idol 12 : Report
Mohammed Danish (Instagram)

Mumbai: One of the most popular singing reality show Indian Idol 12 is sailing towards its grand finale. The show has been in limelight for quite sometime now for all the wrong reasons. From contestants facing backlash for ruining iconic songs to the ex-judges making shocking revelations about the show, Indian Idol 12’s journey wasn’t a cake walk.

Post elimination of Sawai Bhatt and Anjali Gaikwad, 7 contestants inlcuding Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukha Priya, Nihal Tauro, Mohammed Danish, Ashish Kulkarni, and Sayli Kamble are left in the show.

Fans preferred Sayali Kambli, Pawandeep Rajan, Ashish Kulkarni and Arunita Kanjilal to be in top 4 list in the survey conducted by BollywoodLife, which means audiences removed Shanmukha Priya, Mohammed Danish and Nihal Tauro from the grand finale battle.

MS Education Academy

However, we have to wait till the next episode to premiere to know who have been eliminated and who are still in the battle to lift the trophy.

Indian Idol 12 probable winner

There is one name which is having huge numbers of fans now. Contestant Pawandeep Rajan is the best and deserving winner as per the reactions of the audience on social media. With his impressive and captivating voice, he never fails to impress audience and judges.

The finale is yet to take place, but the love that fans have been pouring on him on social media is appealing that he might be the winner of season 12.

Indian Idol 12 was earlier judged by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar. The current judge panel include Himesh Reshammiya, Sonu Kakkar and Anu Malik. Aditya Narayan is the host of the show.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button