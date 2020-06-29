Mohammed Mahmood Ali tests positive for COVID-19

Hyderabad: Home Minister of Telangana State, Mohammed Mahmood Ali has tested positive for COVID-19.

As per the report, he has been admitted to hospital in Hyderabad.

Earlier, swabs were taken for the test after the Minister started showing symptoms of COVID-19. The result of the test confirmed that he contracted the virus.

It may be recalled that recently, his five gunmen were tested positive for the virus.

Experts believe that number of coronavirus cases is increasing in Hyderabad after relaxation of lockdown.