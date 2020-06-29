Mohammed Mahmood Ali tests positive for COVID-19

By Sameer Updated: June 29, 2020, 11:46 am IST
Mahmood Ali

Hyderabad: Home Minister of Telangana State, Mohammed Mahmood Ali has tested positive for COVID-19.

As per the report, he has been admitted to hospital in Hyderabad.

Earlier, swabs were taken for the test after the Minister started showing symptoms of COVID-19. The result of the test confirmed that he contracted the virus.

It may be recalled that recently, his five gunmen were tested positive for the virus.

Experts believe that number of coronavirus cases is increasing in Hyderabad after relaxation of lockdown.

Categories
HyderabadTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close