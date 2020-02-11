Mohammed Pahelwan dies of Heart attack

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Well known personality of Barkas Mohammed Bin Omer Yafai aka Mohammed Pahelwan died this morning after he suffered a massive heart attack. Soon after the news of his death spread grief and sorrow gripped Barkas area.

In the wee hours of Tuesday, Mohammed Pahelwan complained chest pain upon which his family members shifted him to Yashoda hospitals at Malakpet, while undergoing treatment he died. Doctors informed that he had suffered a massive heart attack.

Grief and Sorrow grips Barkas

Scores of public visit Mohammed Pahelwan’s residence at Mohammed Nagar Barkas

His body has been shifted to his residence at Mohammed Nagar Barkas. Scores of public thronged Pahelwan’s residence and paid tributes .He is survived by widow, three sons and two daughters.

Funeral after Isha Prayers

According to the family sources Funeral prayers (Namaz-E- Janaza) is proposed to be performed after Isha prayers at Jamia Masjid (Badi Masjid) in Barkas. Funeral (tadfeen) will be carried out burial grounds abutting Masjid-E-Omer at Chandrayangutta Barkas.

Pahelwan Was Acquitted in 2017

Mohammed Pahelwan was arrested in MIM Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi attack case but on On June 29, 2017 the Nampally Metropolitan Sessions courts had acquitted him.

On April 30 2011 Mohammed Bin Omer Yafai and other members of his family allegedly attacked Akbaruddin Owaisi in Barkas upon which Chandrayangutta Police has registered a case in FIR No. 132/2011 against fourteen persons under sections, later the investigation was handed over to the Central Crime Station (CCS) which arrested all the accused and filed a chargesheet. The police claimed that the differences grew between the accused and the victim after they supported the arch rival Majlis Bachao Candidate during the 2009 general elections.