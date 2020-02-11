Mohammed Pahelwan passes away

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Mohammed Pahelwan of Barkas breathed his last on Tuesday morning. He was 60-year-old.

It may be mentioned that he hit the headlines of the newspapers when it was alleged that he was behind the attempt to murder Akbaruddin Owaisi, MIM MLA representing Chandrayangutta Assembly Constituency.

Police had registered many cases against him for alleged land grabbing in Barkas, Bandlaguda and Shaheen Nagar areas.

He was a staunch opponent of AIMIM.

When he was released from jail after getting acquitted in the Akbaruddin Owaisi attack case, he received a warm welcome at the Barkas area.

Akbaruddin Owaisi attack case

According to the details, in 2011, Akbaruddin Owaisi was attacked at the Barkas area. In the attack, he received bullet injuries.

In retaliation from MLA’s side, Pahelwan’s nephew lost his life.

Personal background

Pahelwan had studied up to 10th standard. He died of a heart attack at Yashooda Hospital, Malakpet.

He is survived by three sons and two daughters. He has a sister and seven brothers.

His main occupation was real-estate business and dairy farming. He was also an agriculturist.

Tadfeen

Namaz-e-Janaza will take place in Jama Masjid, Barkas after Esha prayers. His Tadfeen will be done at Masjid-e-Omar, Balapur after the prayer.