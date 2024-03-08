Mohammed Shami may contest Lok Sabha polls on BJP ticket

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami is likely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha poll on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket.

As per sources reported by India Today, the BJP is reportedly considering Shami for a ticket from West Bengal. Although the party leadership has reached out to him, the cricketer is yet to make a decision.

Why is BJP considering Mohammed Shami for Lok Sabha polls from Bengal?

Shami represents Bengal in the Ranji Trophy and plays domestic cricket for the state.

Moreover, fielding him from Bengal could assist the Saffron party in securing votes in minority-dominated constituencies in the state.

Cricketer’s recent ankle surgery

Following a recent ankle surgery, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes for the cricketer’s speedy recovery.

The cricketer sustained the injury during India’s 2023 ODI World Cup campaign and has not played any form of cricket since the final defeat to Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium on November 19.

While reports indicate that the Saffron party will field Mohammed Shami from West Bengal in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, no official confirmation has been made so far.