T20 World Cup: Mohammed Shami abused after India loses to Pak

New Delhi: Indian bowler Mohammed Shami has been abused after Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in a Group 2 match of Super 12 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium.

Some of the netizens even wrote abusive comments on social media. One of the social media users wrote, “Bloody Pakistani in Team India”.

Another person wrote, “A Muslim sided with Pakistan. How much money did you receive?”.

Mohammad Shami is an Indian cricketer; a bowler. These are comments on his IG right now, with people claiming he took money from Pakistan that he was playing for Pakistan and helped India lose because he is a Muslim. https://t.co/a9ZK5BEojF — Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) October 24, 2021

However, some of the netizens also spoke in favour of Mohammed Shami. One of them wrote, ” Please don’t post unwanted comments. Anything can happen it’s a game. Stop hating him”.

India vs Pakistan T20 match

In yesterday’s match, Mohammad Rizwan (79 not out off 55 balls) and Babar Azam (68 not out off 52 balls) displayed wonderful batsmanship to help Pakistan beat India by ten wickets.

Electing to bowl first, Pakistan restricted India to 151/7 in 20 overs. Chasing 151, Pakistan got off to an impressive start with 43 runs for no loss in power-play.

Babar Azam finished off the chase with 13 balls to spare. His score was 68 not out while Mohammed Rizwan scored 79 not out.