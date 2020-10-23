Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife Hasin Jahan dances on Neha Kakkar’s song

New Delhi: Hasin Jahan, estranged wife of Mohammed Shami danced on Neha Kakkar’s song. Later, she shared the video on her Instagram account.

Ek Toh Kum Zindagani song

In the video, she can be seen dancing on the song, “Ek Toh Kum Zindagani”. Till now, the video is viewed more than 58 thousand times.

Reacting on the video, some of netizens applauded her dancing skills while others trolled her. Some of them even used abusive language in the comment section.

Earlier, Hasin Jahan was in headlines when she had shared her bold photo on Instagram.

In the post, she had written, “Kal tu kuch nhi tha to mai pak thi aj tu kuch ban gaya to mai napak ho gayi, jhut burkha dal kar beparda sach ko mita nahi sakta.magarmach ki ansu kuch dino ka hi sahara hota hai. Picture model hasin jahan with cricketer Shami Ahmad”.

Hasin Jahan – Mohammed Shami controversy

It may be mentioned that the rift between Hasin Jahan and Mohammed Shami appeared for the first time two years back. In 2018, Jahan shared screenshots of Shami’s alleged chats with other women.

Later, she leveled serious allegations against Mohammed Shami and his family members. She had filed a police complaint against the cricketer and his family. The matter had also reached court.

Career

On the career side, Hasin Jahan has joined modeling and acting profession.

Currently, Mohammed Shami is playing in IPL as player of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).