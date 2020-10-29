Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife Hasin Jahan lip synchs to old song

New Delhi: Hasin Jahan, estranged wife of Mohammed Shami lip synched to old song. Later, she shared the video on her Instagram account.

Dil kisi ka toote chaahe koi mujhse roothhe Main to kheloongi

In the video, she can be seen lip synching to song “Dil kisi ka toote chaahe koi mujhse roothhe Main to kheloongi”.

Reacting over the post, one of the netizen wrote, ” Khisiyani billi khambha noche,jaise halat ho gyi h”.

Another person wrote, “Shami ka dil tho tod diya tune”.

Hasin Jahan dances on Neha Kakkar’s song

A few days ago, Hasin Jahan shared a video in which she was seen dancing on the Neha Kakkar’s song, ” Ek Toh Kum Zindagani”.

Reacting on the video, some of netizens applauded her dancing skills while others trolled her. Some of them even used abusive language in the comment section.

Hasin Jahan – Mohammed Shami controversy

The rift between Hasin Jahan and Mohammed Shami came to limelight for the first time two years back. In 2018, Jahan had shared screenshots of Shami’s alleged chats with other women.

Later, she leveled serious allegations against Mohammed Shami and his family members.

Career

On the work front, Hasin Jahan has joined modeling and acting profession.

On the other hand, Mohammed Shami who is one of the fast bowler of Indian Cricket Team is playing in IPL as player of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).