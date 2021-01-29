Mohammed Siraj, four other Indian cricketers nominated for ICC Player of the Month awards

Dubai: Mohammed Siraj and four other Indian cricketers were on Wednesday nominated for the newly-introduced player of the month awards by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The awards have been introduced to recognize and celebrate the best performances of both male and female cricketers across all forms of international cricket throughout the year.



In a media release, ICC stated that an independent ICC voting academy comprising former players, broadcasters, and journalists from around the world, will team up with fans to vote for the ICC men’s and women’s player of the month respectively.

The Indian candidates for the month of January are as follows

Mohammed Siraj (India)

Washington Sundar (India)

T. Natarajan (India)

Rishabh Pant (India)

Ravichandran Ashwin (India)

Other players named for the awards for January are

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan)

Joe Root (England)

Steve Smith (Australia)

Marizanne Kapp (South Africa)

Nadine de Klerk (South Africa)

Nida Dar (Pakistan)

Geoff Allardice, ICC General Manager – Cricket said, “The ICC Player of the Month is a great way to connect with fans of the sport and celebrate performances of their favorite players throughout the year. It gives us all an opportunity to acknowledge world-class performances on the field by male and female cricketers and they have been in abundance throughout January”.

The nomination, voting process

The three nominees for each of the categories will be determined by the ICC Awards nominations committee based on on-field performances and overall achievements during the period from the first to the last day of each calendar month.



This shortlist is then voted for by the independent ICC voting academy and fans around the world.



The voting academy will submit their votes by email and will retain a 90 percent share of the vote. Subsequently, on the 1st day of each month, fans registered with the ICC will be able to submit votes via the ICC website (click here) and will have a 10 percent share of the vote.

Winners will be announced every second Monday of the month on the ICC’s digital channels.

Source: With inputs from IANS