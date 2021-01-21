Mohammed Siraj to be felicitated by CFI

Hyderabad: Cricket Federation of India (CFI) shall hold a ceremony to felicitate Mohammed Siraj who played a stellar role in India’s emphatic win over Australia in test series by his five-wicket haul, announced CFI Chairman and former Rajya Sabha member V Hanumanth Rao yesterday.

In a press conference, the CFI Chairman said, “Siraj took 13 wickets in the series and took a fifer in the last match to play an important role in India’s resounding win over Australia. A grand ceremony shall be held to felicitate him after his return from Australia.”

The Working President of the Cricket Federation of India S Srikant and Vice President of Hyderabad Cricket Federation M A Khurram were also present at the press conference. Hanumantha Rao also thanked Team India for its success in test series against Australia.

Hanumantha Rao had sent a letter to Mohammed Siraj asking him to choose a day for the felicitation ceremony which could likely to be held either on Saturday or Sunday.

It was a memorable win Team India registered against the invincible Team Australia right in its den. Mohammed Siraj played a crucial role in grabbing a five-wicket haul against Australia at the Gabba Stadium, Brisbane. The performance of Siraj was more extraordinary considering the fact that he received the sad news of his father’s demise while he was in Australia playing for Team India.

Siraj’s decision to stay back, though painful for him, shows his passion and commitment for the game. In this regard, VVS Laxman tweeted, “Very proud of you Siraj! Not easy to stay on in Australia after losing your father but I am sure your commitment and passion for the game would make him very proud.”

Siraj rose to earn his place in Team India from a very humble background. His story is likely to inspire many budding players to focus on the game to overcome every hurdle to get success finally.