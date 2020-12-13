Mohammed Siraj’s act of tending to Green gets praise from Aussie media

Sydney: India pace bowler Mohammed Siraj’s act of running up to Cameron Green to check on him immediately after the Australia all-rounder was hit on his head by a shot from Jasprit Bumrah, during Friday’s first day of the warm-up between the touring Indians and Australia A, has earned rave reviews from the Australian media.

Siraj dropped his bat as soon as the bowler was hurt without waiting for batsman Bumrah’s call to run and was the first to reach Green as the Aussie fell on the Sydney Cricket Ground pitch.

“Indian cricketer Mohd Siraj has been praised for his sportsmanship in helping young all-rounder Cameron Green after he suffered a blow to the head during the match,” tweeted 9News Australia.

“Siraj dropping his bat and going straight to Cameron Green is already my highlight of the summer,” wrote Michael Doyle of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) on his twitter handle.

“How is this for sportsmanship? Green cops one in the face, Siraj goes straight to check on him,” tweeted Chloe-Amanda Bailey, an Australian multimedia journalist.

Bumrah was on 40 when the incident took place in Green’s seventh over. The Aussie bowler had to go off the field and was immediately substituted.

Bumrah, meanwhile, tweeted about his fifty on Saturday calling it a new thing he had learnt on Friday.

“Try one new thing per day, they said (smiling emoticon),” tweeted Bumrah.

