Mohammedan SC are aiming to be champions: Chakraborty

New Delhi, Jan 5 : Mohammedan Sporting Club, who qualified for the I-League 2020-21 as champions of the I-League qualifiers held in October 2020, are not in the league just to make up numbers, said technical director Sankarlal Chakraborty on Tuesday.

“We are aiming to be champions and we are preparing hard and facing a lot of challenges to make our dream come true. Mohammedan SC always plays to win and our eyes are set on the prize,” said Chakraborty in a virtual press conference.

“There are challenges in front of everyone given the pandemic situation but we have to make the most out of that and continue to train,” he continued. “We will take the season step by step and focus on one match after the other. First, we have to play Sudeva Delhi FC and win to start the season on a good note, but the first match is always tough and it will not be an easy outing against them.”

Mohammedan SC take on Sudeva Delhi FC in the opening clash of the I-League on January 09, 2021.

“Sudeva are a very good team and when they play against us, they will be looking to defeat a legacy club like ours and we know how big a challenge it will be for us if we are to beat them,” said Chakraborty.

