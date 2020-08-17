Mohammedan Sporting Club ropes in Moinuddin Khan

Kolkata, Aug 17 : The city-based Mohammedan Sporting Club on Monday announced the signing of midfielder Moinuddin Khan from Punjab FC.

Mohammedan Sporting Club’s Youth Development Chairman Danish Iqbal has played a crucial role in signing the I-League winning midfielder.

Moinuddin, who hails from Indore, introduced himself on the Indian football scene when he scored the equaliser against Mohun Bagan and earned a point for Minerva when the 2017-18 I-League season kicked off.

Khan has proved to be a versatile attacker as he can play as an attacking midfielder as well as a second striker.

Speaking on the new signing, Iqbal said, “Moinuddin is a very exciting and versatile player and we are really happy to bring him in the squad this year.

