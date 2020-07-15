Mohammedan Sporting rope in Trinidadian Willis Plaza

Kolkata: City football giants Mohammedan Sporting club have beefed up their squad ahead of the forthcoming 2nd Division League with the signing of Trinidadian ace Willis Deon Plaza.

The 33-year-old marksman becomes the Black Panthers’ second foreign signing for the 2nd Division League and the first-ever Caribbean player at the club.

We are delighted with the newest addition to the squad, General secretary Sk. Wasim Akram said: “We are very excited to get a player who will be committed and focused.

It is vital as well to have players who have the experience because we have a perfect bunch of young players, but you also need a good weight of maturity in your team and Plaza will contribute to that.”

Football Secretary Dipendu Biswas said Plaza’s addition was an important one, given his penchant for scoring.

“Plaza has a proven track record when it comes to scoring, and this is an area we needed to strengthen on the squad. The goals aside, he even has an eye for a quality final pass, and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

Plaza, who was in talks with the Black Panthers after getting released by East Bengal in January 2018 before the deal didn’t materialise, said he was glad to have finally made a move.

Having completed formalities, Plaza said: “I am delighted to sign for Mohammedan Sporting Club. It’s a great club with top players and passionate fans. I want to score goals for the club and help the club to qualify for I-League.”

“When I got the offer from Mohammedan Sporting Club, I didn’t hesitate for one moment that I want to be here,” the former East Bengal striker added.

“I am excited about the new challenge, I am here to make my contribution and I will be doing my job as best I can,” Plaza concluded.

Plaza, who began his journey with the Indian football with East Bengal in 2016, showed his class with Churchill Brothers. Plaza scored 43 goals for Churchill in all competitions since joining the club in March 2018.

Source: IANS