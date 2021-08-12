Mohd Danish to act in films post Indian Idol 12?

Mumbai: Just two days left for the most-awaited grand finale of Indian Idol 12 and the excitement among the audience is already high. The ‘greatest’ ever finale in the history of Indian television will run for 12 hours on August 15. Many singers and winners from the past seasons will be seen cheering for the six finalists — Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukha Priya.

Amongst the talented top 6, Mohd Danish is one of the finest and strongest contenders on Indian Idol 12. With his prolific singing talent, he never fails to make everyone go speechless. The budding singer has been garnering a lot of limelight and fans are also rooting for him to win the trophy.

In a recent interview with Tribune India, Danish spoke about his journey on Indian Idol, social media hate and plans of taking up acting as career in future. He said, “My life has changed after I came to Indian Idol. It was a dream come true for me and my parents. The amount of love I have received from the audience is unbelievable and it means a lot to me. I feel blessed.”

When asked about if he plans to enter acting world post Indian Idol 12 finale, Danish said, “Acting is something which comes to me naturally. If I get a chance to portray my skill, I will definitely take up acting.”

Hosted by Aditya Narayan, Indian Idol 12 currently features Himesh Reshammiya, Anu Malik and Sonu Kakkar as judges. It airs on Sony TV.