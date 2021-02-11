Mohit Suri assures ‘thrilling rollercoaster ride’ with Ek Villain Returns

Mumbai, Feb 11 : Filmmaker Mohit Suri promises a thrilling rollercoaster ride with his next film Ek Villain Returns, which was confirmed for a February 11 release next year on Thursday.

“Ek Villain was my passion project and a labour of love. The kind of love that I still receive for Ek Villain overwhelms me. I am sure with Ek Villain Returns, the love is only going to grow bigger. While I cannot reveal much about the film, I can assure that it is going to be a thrilling rollercoaster ride,” Suri tells IANS.

The film is a sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villian that had Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The cast of the new film is yet to be officially confirmed.

Added Ekta Kapoor, who is a producer of the film: “The aim is to create a massive theatrical experience. Seven years later, Ek Villain Returns will be bigger, better and edgier!”

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.