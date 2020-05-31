Mohit Suri finishes first draft of ‘Malang 2’

Mumbai: Filmmaker Mohit Suri on Sunday said he has completed writing the first draft of the sequel of his hit, “Malang”.

Directed by Suri, the film featured Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. It was released earlier this year.

The director took to Twitter and shared a picture of the script’s title page, quoting iconic filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock.

“To make a great film you need 3 things: The script, the script and the script – Alfred Hitchcock #malang #firstdraft #malang2,” he wrote.

Recently, the makers announced that the team of “Malang”, along with filmmaker Luv Ranjan, was currently working on the script.

Set in Goa, the 2020 romantic-thriller was produced by T-Series and Luv Films.

“Malang” reunited Suri and Kapur after their 2013 blockbuster “Aashiqui 2”.

Source: PTI

