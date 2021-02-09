Mohun Bagan beat hapless Bengaluru 2-0, close gap on Mumbai

Margao (Goa), Feb 9 : ATK Mohun Bagan came within a point of league leaders Mumbai City FC with a 2-0 win over Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday.

In a first for Bagan this season, two first-half goals signalled the downfall for a beleaguered Bengaluru FC who were punished for their defensive mistakes, gifting two setpieces for the Kolkata side to convert. Roy Krishna scored from the penalty spot in the 37th minute after which Marcelinho scored in the 44th minute from a direct free-kick.

Bagan stand second with 33 points from 16 games while Bengaluru FC remain sixth with 19 points, four points adrift of the top-four with one less game to play.

It was Bengaluru who looked more confident with the ball in the initial stages but Bagan got things under control. Bagan pressed aggressively, forcing BFC into mistakes.

They were fierce with their attack and Marcelinho forced an early save from Bengaluru’s Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. The Brazilian darted into the BFC goal but his shot was saved by Sandhu.

While Bengaluru had more possession, Bagan attacked better and had more shots at goal. Gupreet was constantly called upon with him keeping Krishna out early on. He came up with another fine save, getting a hand to Carl McHugh’s fierce shot which should have found the back of the net.

After a series of raids, Bagan were awarded a penalty when Pratik Chaudhari brought down Krishna in the penalty box after the Fijian was set through on goal by Marcelinho. Krishna sent Sandhu in the wrong direction to put his side ahead.

Habas’s side went two goals ahead just before the break. Once again, Bengaluru conceded from a set-piece. Harmanjot Khabra committed a foul on David Williams just outside the box. Marcelinho’s freekick snuck past Gurpreet as the Brazilian scored his second goal in three games.

Bengaluru continued to dominate possession but lacked attempts on goal. Bagan continued to find the right time to pounce on opportunities. Sandesh Jhingan tried a powerful strike which Gurpreet once again kept out.

Bengaluru had to wait until the 87th minute for their first real chance. Sunil Chhetri managed to get past Jhingan and struck a low shot at goal but Arindam Bhattacharja dived to his right to deny the BFC skipper.

