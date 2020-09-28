Moinabad rape case: Nirbhaya act invoked against accused

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police have invoked stringent Nirbhaya act against the TRS leader Bathuku Madhusudan aka Madhu Yadav who is allegedly involved in the rape and abetment to suicide of Muslim girl in Moinabad.

According to the DCP Shamshabad N Prakash Reddy, the accused Madhu Yadav is a rowdy sheeter of Moinabad police and previously involved in three cases.

Accused was harassing the Victim:

For the last several days the said Madhu Yadav was consuming excess alcohol and coming to home and harassing the deceased girl and her family during the night time. The victim girl was employed at accused residence as maid servant.

On September 25, the girl committed suicide by hanging to the ceiling fan at the bed room of the accused at second floor. After the suicide Madhu Yadav has telephoned to Police and before reaching of the Police he had briefed victim’s sister to inform police that her deceased sister has suffered with stomach ache and unable to bear the stomach pain her sister has committed suicide.

The DCP told that the dead body was shifted to hospital and detailed PME was done, forensic CLUES team was also pressed into service.

During the investigation the victim’s sister told investigators that she and her family since childhood, working as child labour and there was frequent verbal abuse by accused and he harassed her sister frequently.

Prakash Reddy told media that based on the statement, the sections of law are amended and the accused is arrested under Nirbhaya Act (376(2)(K) IPC) and child labour law( Sec.75 Juvenile Justice Act).

We shall make efforts to ensure speedy trial and conviction and also invoke PD Act against the accused the DCP said.