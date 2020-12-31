Mommy-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan’s net worth is jawdropping!

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan also known as ‘Bollywood’s Begum’ is one of the most gorgeous and influential actors in the Indian film industry. She made her debut in 2000 with Refugee and since then has delivered numerous blockbuster hits.

Kareena Kapoor aka Bebo is the second daughter of actors Randhir and Babita Kapoor, sister of actress Karisma Kapoor and the granddaughter of Raj Kapoor. She tied knot to Pataudi Nawab and actor Saif Ali Khan in 2015 after dating him for five years. The couple welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. And now they are set to parents for the second time.

Have you ever imagined Kareena Kapoor Khan’s net worth which is something huge? If not, then here is a look at Bebo’s earnings which will blow away your mind!

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s net worth

Hailing from ‘The First Family of Indian Cinema’ i.e., Kapoor family, Kareena Kapoor, who has given numerous hits to the Hindi film industry, is currently one of the highest paid actresses of the industry.

According to a report in ScoopWhoop, Kareena has hiked her fee and currently charges around 10 crore per movie. With multiple brand dealings and many acting projects, the total net worth of Kareena Kapoor in Rupees is about 413 Crores as of 2020.

Endoresments

Bebo endorses multiple brands in India including Head & Shoulders, Colgate, Prega News, Magnum Ice Cream, Sony, Vivel and Boro Plus. She has her own range of premium makeup products co-created with Lakmé called ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan by Lakmé Absolute’. Recently, she joined hands with Puma too.

Cars and properties owned by Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan currently stays in a 4BHK apartment in Fortune Heights, Bandra, Mumbai with husband Saif Ali Khan. The flat is estimated to cost around Rs 4.2 crore. Saif and Kareena own two bungalows in Mumbai, which are worth Rs 6 crores each and a luxury resort worth Rs 33 crores in Gstaad, Switzerland.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan with their little one Taimur (Instagram)

As per reports, Kareena and Saif also has an impressive collection of cars including a Mercedes Benz S Class, the cost of which is Rs 1.40 crores, Mercedes ML350 priced at Rs 93.35 lakhs, an Audi R8 worth Rs 3.4 crore, Ford Mustang Shelby GT 500 costing Rs 90 lakh, BMW 7 Series priced Rs 1.44 crore, Land Rover Range Rover Sport worth Rs 1.56 crore and Harley Davidson Iron 883 of Rs 9.88 lakh.

Both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s combined net worth can be estimated to be above $100 million. This makes Bebo and Saif one of the richest celebrity couples in India.