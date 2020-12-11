Mona Singh on why she hasn’t watched original version of ‘Black Widows’

Mumbai, Dec 11 : Actress Mona Singh has spoken about why she has not watched the original international version of her new web series, Black Widows. She says she did not want to imitate.

“I haven’t watched the original show because ours is Indianised, and what happens when you watch the original is you try to imitate the same. I didn’t want to do that I just wanted to keep it as real as possible,” Mona said.

The show is a remake of a Nordic series of the same name. The story follows three best friends who are in abusive marriages, and whose lives are in for a twist when their husbands die suddenly.

The Hindi show is the eighth international remake following adaptations in Ukraine, Estonia, Lithuania, the Middle East, Mexico, Scandinavia and the Czech Republic.

Directed by Birsa Dasgupta, Black Widows also features Swastika Mukherjee, Shamita Shetty, Sharad Kelkar, Raima Sen, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Aamir Ali, and Sabyasachi Chakraborty among others. The show releases on the OTT platform Zee5.

