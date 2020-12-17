Monalisa on why TV shows revolve around household drama

News Desk 1Published: 17th December 2020 12:55 pm IST
Monalisa on why TV shows revolve around household drama

New Delhi, Dec 17 : Bhojpuri actress Monalisa has talked about why television shows in the end take a melodramatic turn and then revolve around household or family drama. 

Monalisa, who is currently seen playing a character with grey shades in the new show “Namak Ishq Ka”, told IANS: “(A TV show is melodramatic) Because it is made  for the household. We watch television sitting at home. I think maximum women watch television. What I have seen in my two-year journey in television is that women watch and children watch.”

According to Monalisa, the audience prefers the genres of drama and supernatural on small screen. 

READ:  Brazil's Covid-19 death toll tops 180,000

“They love to watch these kinds of shows… supernatural, family drama, and drama emotional. People like these things so the makers make the shows accordingly,” she said.

“Namak Ishq Ka” tells the tale of a dancer named Chamcham, who hopes to get married, but society is not ready to accept her as daughter-in-law.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 17th December 2020 12:55 pm IST
Back to top button