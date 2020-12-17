Monalisa on why TV shows revolve around household drama

New Delhi, Dec 17 : Bhojpuri actress Monalisa has talked about why television shows in the end take a melodramatic turn and then revolve around household or family drama.

Monalisa, who is currently seen playing a character with grey shades in the new show “Namak Ishq Ka”, told IANS: “(A TV show is melodramatic) Because it is made for the household. We watch television sitting at home. I think maximum women watch television. What I have seen in my two-year journey in television is that women watch and children watch.”

According to Monalisa, the audience prefers the genres of drama and supernatural on small screen.

“They love to watch these kinds of shows… supernatural, family drama, and drama emotional. People like these things so the makers make the shows accordingly,” she said.

“Namak Ishq Ka” tells the tale of a dancer named Chamcham, who hopes to get married, but society is not ready to accept her as daughter-in-law.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.