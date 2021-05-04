Mondelez commits $2 mn COVID-19 relief support to India

New Delhi: Mondelez International on Tuesday announced a contribution of $2 million as part of the company’s COVID-19 relief efforts in India.

According to the company, this contribution will aid in the purchase of medical supplies and other critical equipment in the fight against the pandemic.

“In the last one year, we have seen our country coming together to fight this unprecedented challenge. We are deeply concerned about the latest wave of Covid sweeping across the country and want to lend our support in this fight,” said Deepak Iyer, Managing Director, Mondelez India Foods.

“We hope our contribution will support with the access to medical supplies and infrastructure that is much needed to save lives.”

In addition, the company said it will continue to distribute its products to impacted communities across India during this difficult time.