Mongolia reports 80 new Covid-19 cases, 1 more deaths

Ulan Bator, March 11 : Mongolia recorded 80 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising its national count to 3,561, the National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said on Thursday.

Seventy nine of the latest cases were detected in the capital Ulan Bator, the country’s hardest hit region, while another one was reported in the central province of Tuv, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Mongolia registered one more Covid-19-related death during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to eight, the center added.

The Asian country launched a national Covid-19 vaccination campaign on February 23, and more than 48,200 people have been vaccinated so far, according to the Health Ministry.

The country plans to immunize at least 60 percent of its 3.3 million people with four types of Covid-19 vaccines.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.