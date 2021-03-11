Mongolia reports 80 new Covid-19 cases, 1 more deaths

By IANS|   Published: 11th March 2021 11:40 am IST
Mongolia reports 80 new Covid-19 cases, 1 more deaths

Ulan Bator, March 11 : Mongolia recorded 80 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising its national count to 3,561, the National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said on Thursday.

Seventy nine of the latest cases were detected in the capital Ulan Bator, the country’s hardest hit region, while another one was reported in the central province of Tuv, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Mongolia registered one more Covid-19-related death during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to eight, the center added.

The Asian country launched a national Covid-19 vaccination campaign on February 23, and more than 48,200 people have been vaccinated so far, according to the Health Ministry.

The country plans to immunize at least 60 percent of its 3.3 million people with four types of Covid-19 vaccines.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 11th March 2021 11:40 am IST
Back to top button