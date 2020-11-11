Mongolian leaders call for solidarity in fight against Covid

Ulan Bator, Nov 11 : The National Security Council of Mongolia on Wednesday called on Mongolian citizens to overcome the difficult situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic together with national unity, solidarity and responsibility.

The council that comprises President, Prime Minister and Parliament Speaker made the remarks after Mongolia confirmed its first locally transmitted Covid-19 case earlier on Wednesday.

“The Mongolian government is taking urgent actions to prevent the wider spread of Covid-19. Now everything depends on individuals or on you all,” the council said in a statement.

The council added that every citizen should be responsible, maintain good personal hygiene habits, and wear protective masks regularly, Xinhua reported.

A 29-year-old Mongolian transport driver who returned home from Russia via Altanbulag border point tested positive for the virus four days after he was released from a 21-day mandatory isolation, according to the country’s State Emergency Commission.

His wife also tested positive for the virus and is considered to be the first domestically transmitted Covid-19 case in the country, the commission said.

At least 24 people in close contact with the couple have been isolated, with two of them testing positive for the virus so far.

The Asian country has 384 confirmed Covid-19 cases so far, with no deaths.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.