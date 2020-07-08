Monsoon arrives in Delhi

By Minhaj Adnan Updated: July 08, 2020, 12:34 pm IST
New Delhi: Monsoon clouds hover over Humayuns Tomb, during Unlock 2.0, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 7, 2020. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI07-07-2020_000163B)
New Delhi: A view of Connaught Place as monsoon clouds hover in the sky, during Unlock 2.0, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 7, 2020. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(PTI07-07-2020_000090B)
New Delhi: Monsoon clouds hover over the national capital, during Unlock 2.0, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 7, 2020. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(PTI07-07-2020_000091B)
New Delhi: Monsoon clouds cover the capital city of New Delhi, Monday, July 6, 2020. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)(PTI07-07-2020_000111B)
1 2Next page
Categories
News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close