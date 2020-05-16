Monsoon is likely to arrive in Telangana by June 10

Hyderabad: The South West Monsoon is likely to arrive in Telangana after June 10 highly placed Official in the India Meteorological Department informed.

Normally the onset of Monsoon over Telangana is June 6 with a loud or minus of fee days. But this year the onset of Monsoon is likely to arrive o June 5 th with a model error of 4 days the Met Official informed.

Although it is difficult to forecast the onset of Monsoon over Telangana till such time it had made a landfall on Kerala the Met Official said that it is likely to arrive after June 20 lookim g at the forecast over kernels.

Meanwhile, the monsoon onset over Kerala this year is likely to be on 5th June with a model error of ± 4 days.

The National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department has come out with the forecast of Monsoon onset over Kerala. They informed that this year, the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala is likely to be slightly delayed as compared to the normal date of onset of 1st June. The monsoon onset over Kerala this year is likely to be on 5th June with a model error of ± 4 days.

Hyderabad rainfall on Saturday, lead to stagnant water on roads. Photo: Mohammed Hussain

The advance of the southwest monsoon over the Indian mainland is marked by monsoon onset over Kerala and is an important indicator characterizing the transition from hot and dry season to a rainy season. As the monsoon progresses northward, relief from scorching summer temperatures experienced over the areas. Southwest monsoon sets over Kerala on 1st June with a standard deviation of about 7 days. I

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has been issuing operational forecasts for the date of monsoon onset over Kerala from 2005 onwards. An indigenously developed state of the art statistical model with a model error of ± 4 days is used for the purpose The 6 Predictors used in the models are; Minimum Temperatures over North-west India, Premonsoonrainfall peak over south Peninsula.

Weather forecast of Hyderabad on Saturday

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds very likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana till May 20: IMD

Outgoing Longwave Radiation (OLR) over south china Sea, Lower tropospheric zonal wind over the southeast Indian Ocean, upper tropospheric zonal wind over the eastern equatorial Indian Ocean, and Outgoing Longwave Radiation (OLR)over the south-west Pacific region.

IMD’s operational forecasts of the date of monsoon onset over Kerala during the past 15 years ( 2005.-2019) have proved to be correct except in 2015 Giving the status of the 2020 Southwest Monsoon and Advance over the Andaman Sea.

The Meteorological Department said that the Indian monsoon region, initial monsoon rains are experienced over the south Andaman Sea and the monsoon winds then advance in a north-westwards across the Bay of Bengal. As per the new normal dates of monsoon onset/progress, the southwest monsoon advances over the Andaman Sea around 22nd May.

At present, a well-marked Low-Pressure Area lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal & neighborhood. It is very likely to concentrate on a Depression over the same region during next 12 hours and further intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over central parts of south Bay of Bengal by 16th May evening.

Associated with this event, conditions are likely to become favorable for the advance of Southwest Monsoon into the Andaman Sea, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and some parts of southeast Bay of Bengal, during the next 48 hours. Past data suggest that there is no association of the date of monsoon advance over the Andaman Sea either with the date of monsoon onset over Kerala or with the seasonal monsoon rainfall over the country.

