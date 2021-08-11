Monsoon session: Lok Sabha adjourned sine die

The Question Hour witnessed disruptions on most of the days during this session while the House managed to pass a raft of bills.

By PTI|   Posted by Sruthi Vibhavari  |   Updated: 11th August 2021 11:56 am IST
(File Phot/PTI)

New Delhi: Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, bringing an end to the stormy Monsoon session.

Opposition protests over the Pegasus snooping row, farm laws and other issues had continuously marred the proceedings since the start of the session on July 19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the House.

Before adjourning sine die (adjourned indefinitely), the House also paid tributes to four former members who passed away recently.

As a mark of respect for the departed souls, members present in the House also stood in silence for a brief while.

