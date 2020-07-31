Monsoon session of C’garh legislature to begin on Aug 25

Raipur: The monsoon session of the Chhattisgarh legislative Assembly will begin from August 25 and will last for four days, an Assembly official said on Friday.

As per an official notification, the seventh session of the fifth state Assembly will begin on August 25 and conclude on August 28.

As the session will be held amid the coronavirus crisis, precautionary guidelines for it will be issued very soon, said Chandra Shekhar Gangrade, principal secretary of the Chhattisgarh legislative Assembly.

There will be Question Hour on all four days, along with works pertaining to financial and government affairs, the notification stated.

On the last day, a time slot of two and a half hours has been allotted for non-government affairs, it was stated.

