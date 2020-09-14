Monsoon session of Odisha Assembly to begin on Sep 29

By News Desk 1 Published: 15th September 2020 5:25 am IST
Monsoon session of Odisha Assembly to begin on Sep 29

Bhubaneswar, Sep 14 : The monsoon session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly is scheduled to begin from September 29 with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, said a notification on Monday.

The session will conclude on October 7.

The session will have eight sittings which will also include a Sunday. There will be no sitting on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti), the notification said.

Earlier, Assembly Speaker Surya Narayan Patro had said that all the MLAs, staff and other senior officials will have to undergo COVID-19 tests two days before the commencement of the monsoon session.

He said that senior MLAs can join the proceedings through video conferencing from their respective district headquarters.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Odisha govt issues guidelines for puja celebrations
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close