Monsoon session of Odisha Assembly to begin on Sep 29

Bhubaneswar, Sep 14 : The monsoon session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly is scheduled to begin from September 29 with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, said a notification on Monday.

The session will conclude on October 7.

The session will have eight sittings which will also include a Sunday. There will be no sitting on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti), the notification said.

Earlier, Assembly Speaker Surya Narayan Patro had said that all the MLAs, staff and other senior officials will have to undergo COVID-19 tests two days before the commencement of the monsoon session.

He said that senior MLAs can join the proceedings through video conferencing from their respective district headquarters.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.