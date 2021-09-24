Monsoon session of Telangana Assembly adjourned till September 27

Hyderabad: Telangana state legislative assembly’s monsoon session has been postponed till September 27. On Friday, the decision was made after the speaker, members of the legislative assembly, and the legislative council paid homage to the former members who passed away in 2020.

Speaker of the Assembly, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy offered his condolences to former members who passed away.

This was followed by Ajmer Chandulal, Ketiri Saireddy, MSR, and Macharla Jagannath, and nine other former members who paid their respects to the deceased.

The monsoon session is of significant importance as it hopes to discuss issues vis-a-vis the Dalit Bandhu scheme as well as the upcoming Huzurabad bye-elections.

Although the proceedings began with COVID-19 protocols in place and commenced with the Business Advisory Committee meeting the session was called to an abrupt halt.

The government decided to call off the meetings scheduled for September 25th and 26th, and it was decided that the proceedings will be adjourned till September 27.

The monsoon session will now commence from September 27 to October 5 of this year.