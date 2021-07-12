Monsoon session to be held at normal timings from 11 am to 6 pm: Om Birla

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday informed that the monsoon session of the Parliament will be held at normal pre-COVID timings from 11 am to 6 pm.

In the past few sessions, the two Houses of the Parliament were functioning at reduced time slots. Rajya Sabha operated from 9 am to 1 pm while the proceeding of the Lok Sabha commenced at 4 pm. This decision was implemented keeping in view the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The normal timings of the sitting of the two Houses were restored earlier as well at 11 am in March during the second part of the Budget session.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, all arrangements to adhere to preventive norms will be followed during the monsoon session, assured Om Birla during his press conference in Delhi.

The monsoon session is scheduled to take place from July 19 to August 13 and will have 19 business days.