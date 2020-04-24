Moon Sighting Committee to decide start of Ramadan in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In order to decide the first day of Ramadan in India, the Markazi Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (Central Moon Sighting Committee) headed by Majlis Ulama-e-Deccan will today hold its monthly meeting to sight the new moon.

The meeting will be held under the supervision of Hazrat Maulana Syed Mohammed Qubool Pasha Quadri Al-Shuttari, President Majlis Ulama-e-Deccan on Friday, April 24, 2020 corresponding to 29th Sha’ban 1441 H., at 6 pm at Khanqah-e-Kaamil, Dabeerpura

General public are appealed that whoever sights the crescent must inform on phone nos 24521099, 24513246, 24576832, 9000008138 and 9866112393, 9391964951, 9885151354 so that announcement could be made after ascertaining reports of moon sighting.

Ramadan in India’s Kerala, parts of Karnataka

Meanwhile, the Muslims in Kerala and parts of Karnataka have already begun fasting for the month of Ramadan from Friday April 24 based on moon sighting.

Ramadan 2020 in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and other Arab states on the other hand has started from today i.e. Friday April 24, 2020.

Ramadan around the world begins this year with unprecedented bans on Taraweeh and mass prayers, amid fears of a surge in coronavirus infections.

Source: Siasat news

