Mooney, Gardner, Carey among five players to join The Hundred

A+ A-

London: The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup winners Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner and Nicola Carey are among the five new players who are set to join The Hundred women’s competition.

All Mooney, Gardner and Carey were the part of Australia’s squad who recently lifted the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. Apart from them, South African all-rounders Marizanne Kapp and Chloe Tryon are the new players set to feature in the tournament.

Mooney will represent Welsh Fire and Gardner will play for Birmingham Phoenix while Carey joined the tournament for Northern Superchargers.

On the other hand, Kapp joined Oval Invincibles and Tryon set to feature for London Spirit.

Head of The Hundred women’s competition Beth Barrett-Wild said it is very exciting to see the growing list of world-class talent involved in The Hundred.

“It’s fantastic to see five more international stars signing up to play in The Hundred this summer. The competition is really building momentum, and it’s very exciting to see the growing list of world class talent involved across the eight teams,” The Hundred’s official website quoted Barrett-Wild as saying.

Mooney, who played an unbeaten knock of 78 runs in the final of Women’s T20 World Cup, said she is ‘really excited’ to take part in this tournament.

“I’m really excited to take part in the first season of The Hundred. It looks like it is developing into a high quality, world class competition. As Head Coach, Matthew Mott is building a really strong side at Welsh Fire and I can’t wait to get out there with my new teammates,” Mooney said.

Scheduled to commence in July, the tournament will see eight new city-based teams competing over a five-week period.

The new white-ball cricket is a 100-ball per innings format. In the matches, a change of end will take place after ten balls and bowlers can deliver either five or ten consecutive balls.

Each bowler can deliver a maximum of 20 balls per game and each bowling side gets a strategic timeout of up to two and a half minutes.

Moreover, The Hundred will have a 25-ball powerplay start for each team and two fielders will be allowed outside of the 30-yard circle during the powerplay.

These playing conditions have been recommended by ECB’s Cricket Committee.