1 May 2020, Fri
More than 2,000 US coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: tracker

Posted by Qayam Published: May 01, 2020, 9:11 am IST
Washington: The United States recorded more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in a 24-hour period for the third day running, according to the latest real-time tally Thursday reported by Johns Hopkins University.

The country — hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities — recorded 2,053 deaths on Thursday, after 2,502 deaths on Wednesday and 2,207 on Tuesday.

At least 62,906 people have now died in the United States, according to the Baltimore-based university.

Source: AFP

