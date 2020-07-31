More Ayodhya saints to be invited for ‘bhumi pujan’

Ayodhya, July 31 : With barely five days left for the ‘Bhumi pujan’ of the Ram temple, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has decided to invite more Ayodhya saints for the event.

A senior member of the Trust, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “Some senior saints in Ayodhya have not been invited and they are upset over the fact. Mahant Dharamdas is one of them. We have, therefore, decided to invite these saints because they are a part of the entire temple movement.

“There was widespread resentment among saints in Ayodhya after they were denied the invite for the ‘bhumi pujan’.”

The Trust had initially decided to invite only 200 people for the ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now the proposal to put up an exhibition at Ram Janmabhoomi detailing the life journey of Lord Ram has been shelved and that space will be used to make seating arrangements for around 600 more saints.

Chairs will be placed at the venue in compliance with social distancing norms.

Various akharas and mutts of Ayodhya had expressed their resentment over the issue before Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of the trust.

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, successor designate to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, said: “Bhumi pujan for Ram temple is a historic moment. Saints have requested to attend the ceremony. There is a possibility that more saints will be allowed to attend the ceremony.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reach Ayodhya at around 11 a.m. on August 5 and he is likely to stay there for around three hours.

Modi will first offer prayers at Hanuman Garhi and then visit the pre-fabricated temple at Manas Bhawan where the idol of Lord Ram is presently kept.

He will then proceed to the Ram Janmabhoomi for the ‘bhumi pujan’.

A small stage is being set up at the event venue from where the Prime Minister will address the saints.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will also share the stage with the Prime Minister.

Source: IANS

