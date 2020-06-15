More Basti Dawakhanas to come up in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industry & Commerce, Information Technology Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao popularly known as KTR revealed that there are presently 168 Basti Dawakhanas providing their services in Hyderabad. They provide free, consultation service, diagnosis, vaccination and medication to lakhs of people.

The government is bound to increase the number of Basti Dawakhanas to 350 and improve their services, said the minister.

KTR takes to Twitter

Taking to twitter KTR wrote: “168 Basti Dawakhana in Hyderabad are currently offering free consultation, diagnostics, vaccination & medicines to lakhs of people We are committed to improving coverage by taking the total no of #BastiDawakhana to 350 across Hyderabad”

He also posted the video of Basti Dawakhanas:

These Dawakhanas have been opened up on the lines of mohalla clinics to expand healthcare network. The first Basti Dawakhana was launched by KT Rama Rao at BJR Nagar in Malkajgiri on April 6, 2018.

A Basti Dawakhana is being established at a range of every 5 kilometer. Poor and needy living in slums can get free and standard medical facilities.

According to Dr Anuradha PO Basti Dawakhana, diagnosis facilities of 132 types are available in them.

Tele-medicine

Dr Arifa Medical Officer Mir Sagar told highlighting the importance of tele-medicine where patients can contact specialists from Osmania Hospital and Gandhi Hospital, said that patients don’t need to stand in long queues to contact specialists. Here they can consult the specialists through video calling, she said.

Patients are well taken care of in Basti Dawakhanas. Vaccination facility is provided every week. Presently 168 Basti Dawakhanas are functioning in the city and more will be added making the number to 350.

