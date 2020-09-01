More beds in RUHS to be equipped with high flow oxygen: Raj minister on surging COVID cases

Jaipur, Sep 1 : As Rajasthan has been witnessing a continuous surge in COVID-19 cases, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma said that the top priority of the government is to save the life of patients.

Four times more beds in Rajasthan University of Health Services Hospital will be equipped with high-flow oxygen on the directions of the Chief Minister, so that serious patients could be provided high-flow oxygen easily and immediately.

On Tuesday, the state registered a record 1,470 cases till 8.30 p.m. out of which 308 were from Jaipur.

The cumulative positive cases in the state were 83,163 till Tuesday out of which active cases are 13,970. A total of 13 patients lost their lives to COVID on Tuesday in the state while the total death count in state is 1,069.

Speaking in this perspective, Sharma said that an additional COVID Care Centre with 100 beds is being set up at the RUHS for COVID patients, along with 25 beds equipped with oxygen and 75 COVID Care beds are being developed at NIMS Medical College. Private hospitals could also be acquired for this.

The health minister further said that along with strengthening the health infrastructure in the state, the entire focus of the government is to overcome the shortage of manpower being faced in this sector. The process to recruit 6,310 Community Health Officers has been started.

He said that the recruitment will be done with complete transparency and according to the rules. He said that the government is leaving no stone unturned to strengthen the health services. Recruitments on all posts whether radiographers or technicians are being done on priority.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.