More bird walks in Vizag Zoo as initiative gets good response

Visakhapatnam, Dec 3 : Encouraged by a good public response, Visakhapatnam Zoo is continuing its ornithological assets display on Saturday and Sunday mornings through a series of bird walks.

“We have received very good response and people are happy,” Nandani Salaria, the curator of the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Visakhapatnam, (Vizag Zoo) told IANS.

As part of the bird walk, which has already completed four sessions, visitors will be treated to a guided tour of the birds living in the zoo, accompanied by a resource person and zoo education officer.

Scheduled from 6 a.m. to 8.30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, the entry costs Rs 200.

As many as 20 visitors will be allowed per session, all of whom should follow the Covid guidelines such as wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.

They are allowed to carry their cameras and binoculars.

Based on the interest exhibited by the enthusiasts, Salaria said a Whatsapp group has also been created for the participants to engage in the future so that information on birds could be shared.

Stated on a trial basis, the bird walk series attracted interest from people from all walks of life, including children, people as old as 70 years and women.

Similarly, the bird walk batches are restricted to 20, aimed at avoiding larger crowds disturbing the birds.

“In every group in the morning we are allowing 20 maximum. Sometimes it is 13, sometimes it is 15. Not going beyond 20 as the birds may get disturbed,” added the Indian Forest Service Officer.

Vizag Zoo boasts more than 100 species of birds in its free range.

