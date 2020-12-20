More ‘innocent’ Delhi riots accused get bail with our help: JUH

New Delhi, Dec 20 : At least two dozen “innocent” accused in the February riots in northeast Delhi which broke out following clashes over the CAA have managed to secure bail with legal help from the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, the organisation said.

JUH President Arshad Madani said: “Our legal struggle will continue for justice to all innocent people.”

The Jamiat, in a statement, said that the Delhi High Court has granted conditional bail to Rehan Pardhan, Arshad Qayyum, Irshad Ahmed, Muhammad Rehan, Reyast Ali, Shah Alam, Rashid Saifi and Zubair Ahmed while accused Zubair Ahmed has been released from jail.

Earlier, bail was granted to Ali, Shah Alam, Saifi, Qayyum, Mohammad Shadab, Mohammad Abid and other accused by the Karkarduma Sessions Court.

Advocate Zaheer-ud-Din Babar Chauhan and his assistant, Advocate Dinesh, appeared for the accused on behalf of Jamiat.

Welcoming the bail to 24 accused, Madani said that the Jamiat’s intention is not only to secure release on bail, but “an attempt to bring justice to the innocent people who have been arrested in the riots on false charges”.

He said that their team of lawyers is working on this point and release of the accused on bail is the first success of the lawyers “but our legal struggle will continue until such people are given complete justice”.

Madani also contended that reports of some newspapers and human rights group like Amnesty International have uncovered the “true story” of the Delhi riots.

“The truth has come out to the world that in the name of investigation and action, the real culprits have been saved by the police, and the innocent people who did nothing in the riots have been arrested. Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind could not remain silent on this blatant injustice, so it decided to provide free legal aid to the victims and formed a regular panel of experienced professionals,” he said.

The JUH chief said that his organisation has, for the last 70 years, been demanding a strict law against violence, atrocities and riots based on religion in which the district administration should be held accountable.

He said that “there is no doubt that Delhi riots were planned and communal forces were working behind it, but it was unfortunate that the investigation file was almost closed by arresting innocent people”.

