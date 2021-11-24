More photos from Sana Khan’s Hyderabad diaries

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan, who is currently in Hyderabad with her husband Mufti Anas, on Wednesday treated her fans and followers with more photos from her holiday. Taking to Instagram, Sana posted a series of pictures giving us a sneak-peek into the royal and lavish Taj Falaknuma Palace.

“There are no Perfect people only Perfect intentions #sanakhan #anassaiyad #sanaanas #hyderabad #tajfalaknumapalace #lovedit #subhanallah #mashaallah #alhamdulillah,” she wrote.

The post has been shared just an hour ago and has already accumulated more than 1 lakh likes and the numbers are increasing.

Going by her social media updates, it seems like Sana Khan is completely in awe of the city of nawabs and pearls, Hyderabad.

Sana Khan visits Taj Falaknuma Palace

She recently shared shared a beautiful reel where the couple was seen arriving at the lavish palace in horse-drawn carriage. They were welcomed up the grand staircase into this five-star luxury hotel with a shower of rose petals.

Promotes Halal beauty products

Sana Khan was recently seen promoting Halal beauty products and makeup for girls which includes eye shadows, foundations, nail polishes, and even fragrances. In 2020, she shocked everyone by announcing her decision of quitting the glamorous world of entertainment citing the religious reasons. Soon after that, Sana married Anas in a private ceremony.