More recoveries in Kerala than new Covid cases

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 26 : Even as Kerala along with a few other states contribute to a majority of Covid cases in the country, on Thursday the number of recoveries continued to exceed the number of new Covid positive cases in the southern states.

A statement issued here by Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said while 5,378 people turned Covid positive after 55,996 samples was tested in the past 24 hours, another 5,970 turned negative.

At present there are 64,486 active cases while 5,16,978 people have been cured so far. On Thursday, 27 Covid deaths was reported taking the death toll to 2,148.

Across the state, 3,17,195 people were under observation at various places which includes 16,270 at hospitals and there are 545 hot spots.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.